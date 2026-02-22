Iranian president orders ‘comprehensive investigation’ into anti-government protests

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered a "comprehensive and impartial investigation" into incidents that occurred during anti-government protests in January.

Speaking Sunday during a meeting of the Coordination Council of Presidential Deputies, Pezeshkian stressed the need for "transparency and the provision of accurate information," the state news agency IRNA reported.

He announced that instructions had been issued to carry out "a comprehensive and neutral" investigation into all aspects of the protests.

The president also called on individuals or groups in possession of relevant documents or data to submit them to help clarify the matter.

"If any wrongdoing is proven, it would be addressed in accordance with the law," he said.

Pezeshkian further emphasized the importance of holding discussions in universities and engaging experts to explain the events and help convince public opinion.

Earlier this month, Iran's presidential office released a report listing the names of 2,986 people killed during anti-government protests that erupted in late 2025, out of a total of 3,117 deaths recorded during the unrest.

According to the report, which was published by the Office of the Presidency, the fatalities included both civilians and members of the security forces.

The protests broke out over deteriorating economic and living conditions and lasted for about two weeks.

Iranian authorities have acknowledged public discontent but accused the US and Israel of seeking to exploit the unrest through sanctions and pressure to incite instability to justify foreign interference and regime change.