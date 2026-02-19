Israel prepares for possible US green light to strike Iran’s ballistic missile system: Public broadcaster

Israel is preparing for the possibility of receiving a green light from the US to launch an attack on Iran's ballistic missile system, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said late Wednesday.

KAN noted that the scenario of Israel striking Iran's ballistic missiles comes amid widespread focus on whether US President Donald Trump will order the attack on Iran.

Israeli security establishment assessments over the past 24 hours indicate a rising likelihood of a US attack on Iran, following the latest round of talks between Washington and Tehran, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

The daily added that "according to assessments by the security establishment and contrary to Iran's public statements at the conclusion of the Geneva talks, significant gaps remain that the US is unable to bridge, particularly the demand that Iran abandon uranium enrichment on its own territory."

"Given that the negotiations have reached a dead end, Israel expects Trump to resort to the military option within a shorter timeframe than anticipated in recent days," it said.

It said that "in Israel, the possibility of the Israeli army taking an active role in fighting Iran is not being ruled out in the event of a US attack."

The report noted that there is close coordination between the two countries in the fields of intelligence, information technology, military communications and air defense.

Oman mediated a round of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program in Geneva on Tuesday, following a previous round hosted in Muscat on Feb. 6.

Israeli preparations come as US military deployments in the Middle East continue to increase amid US media reports that the Trump administration is nearing a major military confrontation with Iran, despite ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran.

According to information circulated by social media accounts that track and analyze flight data, the US has sent a large number of fighter jets, aerial refueling aircraft and Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft over the past 48 hours to its bases in Europe and the Middle East.

























