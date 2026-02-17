Israeli police arrest Al-Aqsa Mosque imam Mohammed al-Abbasi

Israeli police on Monday evening arrested the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Mohammed al-Abbasi, from inside the mosque's courtyards in occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that "Israeli forces detained Sheikh al-Abbasi inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque" without giving any reason.

It added that the arrest "comes amid escalating Israeli measures against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, including restrictions on imams, preachers and worshippers stationed there, limitations on the entry of worshippers, and intensifying incursions carried out by settlers under heavy protection from Israeli police."

On Tuesday, Hamas condemned the arrest of al-Abbasi in a statement, saying he had been "served with an order banning him from the mosque."

The movement said the measure "constitutes blatant interference in the affairs of Al-Aqsa and an unacceptable assault on its imams."

Hamas added: "The escalating violations by the fascist occupation government against the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the imposition of restrictions on worshippers' access, the prevention of logistical preparations for the month of Ramadan, and the intensification of raids by settler groups are dangerous interventions that fall within its persistent attempts to control and Judaize the mosque, restrict freedom of worship there, and impose temporal and spatial division."

The movement called on "the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, across the West Bank and inside the 1948 territories to remain stationed at Al-Aqsa, travel to it and maintain its presence, and stand as a bulwark against plans to tamper with its identity."

Hamas also urged the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab and Islamic nations "to take urgent action through all possible channels to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from the danger of Judaization, and to take practical steps to pressure the occupation and force it to halt its violations."

Occupied Jerusalem, particularly the Old City and the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, has been witnessing rising tensions amid tightened Israeli security measures, including arrests and ban orders against religious figures and Palestinian activists in Jerusalem.