Iran, US conclude 2nd round of indirect nuclear negotiations in Geneva

Police officers stand guard outside of the Oman ambassador's residency, where the indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, 17 February 2026. (EPA Photo)

The second round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva has concluded, Iranian state television reported on Tuesday.

Both delegations left the negotiation venue, the Omani Embassy in Geneva, after the indirect talks that lasted around four hours.

According to reports, the two sides exchanged notes on nuclear issues through Omani mediators, with the participation of experts in nuclear, legal, and economic matters.

This round of talks, which began around 10 am Geneva time on Tuesday, focused primarily on the technical aspects of the negotiations.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the American side was headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner.

Both delegations held separate meetings with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi at the Omani Embassy before exchanging notes through the mediators.

The first round of talks took place in Muscat earlier this month, more than eight months after diplomacy was suspended following the Iran-Israel war last June.

Sources said that during this round, both sides presented practical proposals on technical issues related to Iran's nuclear program, with Tehran insisting on the removal of sanctions.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei also confirmed that sanctions relief was discussed during Tuesday's talks.

Some reports, however, suggest that the proposals offered by Iran may not be acceptable to the American side.

Both delegations will return to their respective capitals and reconvene at a later date.