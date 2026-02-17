President Erdoğan arrives in Ethiopia on official visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday arrived in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, for an official visit.

Erdoğan and his delegation were welcomed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, and Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia Berk Baran at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Abiy expressed his "greatest pleasure to warmly welcome" Erdoğan on to "the Land of Origins" in a post on US social media platform X.

He highlighted that the exchange of visits underscores the "strength of the deep partnership" between Türkiye and Ethiopia.

"From Ankara to Addis Ababa, I look forward to productive discussions that will further deepen cooperation and strengthen the enduring bonds between our two ancient nations," the prime minister added.



























