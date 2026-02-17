Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian boy in northern Gaza despite ceasefire

Destroyed buildings are pictured in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip on February 8, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

A Palestinian boy was killed in an Israeli drone strike in northern Gaza on Tuesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The sources said the body of Rassem Yousef Asaliya, 14, was transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital west of Gaza City after the attack that targeted him in the town of Jabalia.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the targeted area lies outside zones occupied by the Israeli army in the northern Gaza Strip.

The attack comes amid ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 603 Palestinians have been killed and 1,618 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

On Oct. 8, 2023, Israel began a genocidal war in Gaza that lasted two years, resulting in more than 72,000 deaths and 171,000 injuries, in addition to massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the United Nations at about $70 billion.





















