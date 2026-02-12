Teacher stabbed by student in France leaves intensive care, but still in critical condition

A 60-year-old teacher who was stabbed by a student in southeastern France left the intensive care unit on Thursday after regaining consciousness, but her condition remained critical.

The Toulon public prosecutor said in a statement that the teacher "has regained consciousness" and "has left the intensive care unit," according to broadcaster BFMTV.

It added that her life-threatening condition "has still not been lifted."

The teacher at La Guicharde middle school in the town of Sanary-sur-Mer, in the Var department, was stabbed four times with a knife on Feb. 3.

The 14-year-old suspect has been formally charged with attempted murder following his time in police custody. He has also been placed in pretrial detention. He faces up to 20 years in prison.





