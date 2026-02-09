2 South Korean soldiers killed in military helicopter crash

 Contact Us
Published February 09,2026
Two South Korean soldiers were killed when a military helicopter crashed in Gyeonggi province on Monday, local media reported.

The AH-1S Cobra helicopter, operated by the army's 15th Aviation Group, went down after taking off for a training flight in Gapyeong County, which surrounds the capital, Seoul, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

The two warrant officers on board were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest but later died from their injuries.

Authorities said the crash did not trigger any fires or explosions.

An investigation is expected to be launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.