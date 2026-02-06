Head of US CENTCOM to reportedly join Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman

Senior Iranian and US officials are set to meet in Oman on Friday to discuss Iran's nuclear program amid rising tensions and an increased US military presence, with the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) to reportedly join the talks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Washington is renewing diplomatic contact with Tehran for the first time since June's 12-day war with Israel, which ended in a US strike on nuclear facilities, even as it builds up air and naval forces near Iran and warns of possible action over Tehran's nuclear program.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, citing a US official, the delegation will include Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US forces in the Middle East, though no official confirmation has been issued yet.

While Defense Department officials do not typically take part in high-level diplomatic talks, Trump has previously sent senior military leaders to negotiations.

According to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, Araghchi is accompanied by Deputy for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, Deputy for Economic Affairs Hamid Ghanbari, and other Iranian diplomats.

The US officials said Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump's son-in-law and assistant Jared Kushner will represent Washington in the talks with Iran.



