Hundreds evacuated after power bank fires in Hong Kong metro

Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from Hong Kong's MTR network Friday morning following two separate incidents in which power banks caught fire, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

The first incident occurred at Tsuen Wan West Station, where about 400 passengers were evacuated after smoke was seen inside one train carriage.

Social media images showed thick smoke and flames coming from a passenger's bag. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Earlier, another power bank ignited on the platform at Tin Hau Station. Authorities said the second incident also caused no injuries.



