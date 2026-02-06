Hundreds evacuated after power bank fires in Hong Kong metro

 Contact Us
Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from Hong Kong’s MTR Friday after two power banks caught fire—one inside a train at Tsuen Wan West Station and another on the platform at Tin Hau—though no injuries were reported.

Published February 06,2026
Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from Hong Kong's MTR network Friday morning following two separate incidents in which power banks caught fire, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

The first incident occurred at Tsuen Wan West Station, where about 400 passengers were evacuated after smoke was seen inside one train carriage.

Social media images showed thick smoke and flames coming from a passenger's bag. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Earlier, another power bank ignited on the platform at Tin Hau Station. Authorities said the second incident also caused no injuries.