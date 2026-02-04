Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 8 Palestinians

At least eight Palestinians, including a child, were killed and others injured early Wednesday by Israeli strikes targeting displacement tents, a house, and a gathering of civilians in the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medical sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that the bodies of the eight Palestinians, along with several wounded people, arrived at hospitals across the enclave following the bombardment.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the shelling targeted tents housing displaced people in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Artillery fire also targeted a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, as well as a street in the Al Zeitoun neighborhood, the eyewitnesses said.

The ceasefire violations have continued despite the US administration's announcement in January that the second phase of the ceasefire agreement had begun. That phase includes additional Israeli withdrawals from Gaza and the launch of reconstruction efforts, which the UN estimates will cost about $70 billion.

The ceasefire ended an Israeli offensive that began October 2023, and lasted two years, killing more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounding over 171,000 others, while destroying about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.