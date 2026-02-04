Van avalanche disaster that killed 42 remembered with sorrow

Residents who witnessed the avalanches that struck Van on February 4 and 5, 2020, killing 42 people, are remembering the tragic days with deep sorrow. Two avalanches hit the Karabet Pass area of the Van–Bahçesaray highway, a dangerous mountain road known for its sharp bends, on consecutive days in 2020. On February 4, a passenger minibus traveling from Van to Bahçesaray and a construction vehicle clearing snow were buried under an avalanche near the 2,985-meter-high Karabet Pass, killing eight people. While search and rescue efforts were ongoing, a second avalanche struck the same area on February 5, killing 11 gendarmerie personnel, nine village guards, two firefighters, and 12 civilians who had rushed to help. Residents of Yukarı Narlıca neighborhood, the closest settlement to the disaster site, worked alongside rescue teams, making great efforts to save those trapped under the snow. Despite helping rescue many injured survivors, locals say they have never forgotten the pain of losing 42 lives, even six years later. Following the disaster, authorities implemented strict safety measures to prevent future tragedies. The AFAD Provincial Directorate identified avalanche zones and continues to warn residents about avalanche risks and harsh weather conditions. Due to ongoing avalanche danger, the Van–Bahçesaray highway is closed during snowy periods starting from Yukarı Narlıca as a precaution, with access to Bahçesaray rerouted through Bitlis' Hizan district. Yukarı Narlıca neighborhood headman Sadi Kaplan said the region has received heavy snowfall again this year. He noted that residents hope for the construction of a tunnel to permanently solve the problem, adding that road closures, though difficult, are necessary for safety. Local resident Turan Kaya said heavy snowfall revives memories of the disaster. 'It was like a doomsday scene,' he recalled, adding that the pain remains unforgettable and praying that such a tragedy never happens again.