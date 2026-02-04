Van avalanche disaster that killed 42 remembered with sorrow

Due to ongoing avalanche danger, the Van–Bahçesaray highway is closed during snowy periods starting from Yukarı Narlıca as a precaution, with access to Bahçesaray rerouted through Bitlis' Hizan district.

Yukarı Narlıca neighborhood headman Sadi Kaplan said the region has received heavy snowfall again this year. He noted that residents hope for the construction of a tunnel to permanently solve the problem, adding that road closures, though difficult, are necessary for safety.