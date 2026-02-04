Egypt’s president says determined to strengthen ‘constructive’ cooperation with Türkiye

Egypt is determined to strengthen "constructive" cooperation with Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Cairo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Sisi said they stressed "the need to continue developing and enhancing constructive cooperation" between Cairo and Ankara "to reach sustainable political solutions that address the root causes of the crises" in the region.

"We also affirmed the necessity of working to raise the volume of trade exchange to $15 billion and removing any obstacles that may hinder achieving this goal," he added.

The Egyptian leader called for closer coordination and deeper cooperation among regional countries to ensure security and stability in the region.