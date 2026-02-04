Turkish President Erdoğan welcomed in Egyptian capital Cairo for official visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday was welcomed to Cairo, Egypt as part of his official visit to the country, including the signing of several bilateral agreements.

Following a visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan was greeted by his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt's first lady Entissar Amer, and Türkiye's Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu Şen.

Erdoğan was accompanied by a host of top Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Family and Social Policies Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and chief presidential advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

The Turkish president is in Cairo at the invitation of Sisi to co-chair the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

During his visit, Erdoğan and Sisi are expected to discuss bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on Palestine.

Erdoğan also plans to attend a Türkiye-Egypt Business Forum during his visit.

VARIOUS DEALS SIGNED



During Erdoğan's visit to Cairo, numerous agreements in different fields were signed by related institutions and ministries of the two countries.

Among them were a military framework agreement, a memorandum of understanding in the field of plant quarantine, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of veterinary services.

They also included a joint ministerial declaration between the Turkish Trade Ministry and Egypt's Foreign Trade Ministry, a pact on cooperation in the field of social protection between the Turkish Family and Social Services Ministry and Egypt's Social Solidarity Ministry, and a pact on cooperation in the field of youth and sports between Turkish Youth and Sports Ministry and Egypt's Youth and Sports Ministry were.

A pact on cooperation in the field of pharmaceutical and medical device regulation between the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency and the Egyptian Drug Authority was also signed.