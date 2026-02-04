 Contact Us
News Europe Nestle expands baby formula recall in France

Nestle expands baby formula recall in France

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published February 04,2026
Subscribe
NESTLE EXPANDS BABY FORMULA RECALL IN FRANCE
The Nestle research centre at Vers-chez-les-Blanc in Lausanne, Switzerland, August 20, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

Nestle on Tuesday announced an expansion of a baby formula recall to include an additional batch of its Guigoz brand after France lowered the maximum permitted threshold for a known toxin.

"Our quality standard is based on the strictest cereulide detection threshold in the industry: we aim for the total absence of detectable cereulide in our infant milks," Nestle France said in a written statement. "This requirement, which guides all our decisions, leads us today to proceed with the additional recall of a single batch of Guigoz Optipro Relais 1 (0-6 months)."

The Swiss food group said that no other Guigoz products are affected by the recall and reaffirmed that they can be consumed safely.

Cereulide, a toxin that can trigger symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, has recently been behind the recall of multiple Nestle baby food products.