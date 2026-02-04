Nestle expands baby formula recall in France

Nestle on Tuesday announced an expansion of a baby formula recall to include an additional batch of its Guigoz brand after France lowered the maximum permitted threshold for a known toxin.

"Our quality standard is based on the strictest cereulide detection threshold in the industry: we aim for the total absence of detectable cereulide in our infant milks," Nestle France said in a written statement. "This requirement, which guides all our decisions, leads us today to proceed with the additional recall of a single batch of Guigoz Optipro Relais 1 (0-6 months)."

The Swiss food group said that no other Guigoz products are affected by the recall and reaffirmed that they can be consumed safely.

Cereulide, a toxin that can trigger symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, has recently been behind the recall of multiple Nestle baby food products.