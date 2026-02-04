Tech billionaires Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman clash online over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

A sharp public dispute has erupted on social media between tech billionaire Elon Musk and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, after renewed scrutiny of the late financier's network reignited debate about the tech leaders' associations with the late convicted sex offender.

The exchange began Tuesday when Musk accused Hoffman of having visited Epstein's private island, a location associated with allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking, including children and teens.

"The big difference between you and me, Reid, is that you went and I did not. In fact, you went multiple times," Musk wrote on the US social media company X, rejecting any comparison between their respective interactions with Epstein.

Musk reiterated that he consistently declined Epstein's invitations, including offers to travel to the island, and ultimately cut off contact entirely.

"And, as the email shows, I obviously didn't anticipate anything actually shady, as I was bringing my wife at the time (Talulah). Nonetheless, UNLIKE YOU, I came to my senses and declined to go. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island so many times that eventually I just blocked him," Musk said in a follow-up post.

Hoffman swiftly pushed back, disputing Musk's characterization and emphasizing that his encounters with Epstein were tied to institutional fundraising rather than personal ties.

Hoffman said his visits involved efforts to raise money for the MIT Media Lab, undertaken alongside the lab's former director, Joi Ito. Hoffman acknowledged that the association was a mistake in hindsight and said he regrets having any involvement with Epstein.

Hoffman also cited a federal review to counter Musk's insinuations, stating that an FBI examination conducted during the Trump administration found "no hits" related to him. He urged observers to focus on accountability for crimes committed against victims, rather than engaging in personal accusations online.

Musk dismissed Hoffman's explanation and likened it to deflection. He suggested Hoffman might as well help O.J. Simpson "find the real killer," a reference to the Hall of Fame football player who was found not guilty of killing his wife. That further inflamed the discussion across the platform.

The two tech leaders had traded accusations before about their interactions with Epstein.

Musk had claimed Epstein "hounded" him to visit the island and said he consistently refused, contrasting his own conduct with Hoffman's.

He had backed his claims by posting screenshots of emails, including one in which Epstein told him, "Reid was on the island last weekend," which Musk said convinced him even earlier that Hoffman had traveled to the location.

Musk had argued that Epstein used Hoffman's presence to pressure him into visiting, an effort he said had the opposite effect.

Hoffman had responded sharply, accusing Musk of making false allegations to deflect attention and suggesting Musk had attempted to attend Epstein's "wildest parties."

That claim was supported by a 2012 email Musk sent to Epstein asking which night would be "the wildest party on your island," while noting he would likely be accompanied only by his then-wife, Talulah Riley.

Musk has since said he never followed through on the trips and ultimately severed contact with Epstein.

The exchange quickly drew widespread attention online, reviving broader scrutiny of Epstein's global network and his ties to prominent figures in politics, finance, academia and technology.

Hoffman's remarks come amid evolving disclosures about his interactions with Epstein.

In 2019, he told the Axios publication that his last contact with Epstein was in 2015, but later acknowledged meeting him at least six times after that, including three in-person encounters.

Hoffman has maintained that those interactions were solely related to fundraising for the MIT Media Lab and has expressed regret for assisting Epstein in efforts to rehabilitate his public image after a conviction for soliciting prostitution with a minor.

Reiterating that position on X this week, Hoffman wrote, "I only knew Jeffrey Epstein because of a fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret."

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He pleaded guilty and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the relatively minor conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.