Syrian president meets Kurdish representatives in Syria

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met in Damascus on Tuesday with Kurdish representatives in Syria, according to the SANA news agency.

Sharaa received a delegation from the Kurdish National Council at the People's Palace in the Syrian capital, the agency reported.

During the meeting, Sharaa reaffirmed the government's "commitment to guaranteeing the rights of Kurdish citizens within the framework of the Syrian Constitution," SANA said.

The delegation, for its part, welcomed Presidential Decree No. 13, describing it as "an important step toward strengthening rights and safeguarding cultural and social particularities."

Last week, Syria's Interior Ministry ordered the immediate implementation of Decree No. 13 granting Syrian citizenship to Syrians of Kurdish origin, including those who were previously unregistered as stateless, and ensuring full equality in rights and obligations.

Under the decision, all laws and exceptional measures resulting from the 1962 general census in the northeastern Hasakah province are annulled, and Syrian citizenship will be granted to all citizens of Kurdish origin living in Syria, including those previously registered as stateless, with full equality in rights and duties.