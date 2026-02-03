Gaza civil defense halts recovery of Palestinian bodies due to fuel shortage

Gaza's Civil Defense said Tuesday it has stopped recovering the bodies of Palestinians killed during Israel's two-year war due to fuel shortages caused by a choking Israeli blockade that has crippled its operations.

In a statement, the agency said its vehicles have halted after fuel supplies fell below the minimum needed for humanitarian work, forcing crews to suspend body recovery operations.

The agency also warned that it cannot respond to emergency distress calls during ongoing weather systems "as teams are unable to reach affected areas due to the fuel shortage."

The announcement came as Israel has failed to comply with the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, which includes provisions for the entry of fuel, humanitarian aid and rubble-removal equipment into Gaza.

The agency called on international institutions and humanitarian organizations to urgently provide fuel to operate emergency vehicles and equipment so crews can deliver essential services.

The warning comes despite the ceasefire entering its second phase in January, as Israel continues to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis, resulting in Palestinian civilian casualties.

Israel took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza in May and tightened the blockade, allowing only very limited quantities of fuel and humanitarian aid into the territory, worsening humanitarian conditions.

The crossing reopened Monday under strict Israeli restrictions, but Palestinians returning from Egypt reported mistreatment and harassment during transit.

Israel began its military campaign in Gaza with US support in October 2023. The war has killed about 72,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 171,000, most of them women and children, and destroyed about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.