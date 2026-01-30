Syrian army designates Al-Hol camp area in Hasakah province closed security zone

The Syrian army on Friday designated Al-Hol camp and its surrounding areas in northeastern Syria as a closed security zone, days after assuming control of the site from the YPG terror group and imposing heightened precautionary measures.

The designation was announced in a circular issued by the army's Operations Directorate, accompanied by a map outlining the restricted area, according to Alekhbariah Syria TV.

The circular states that the area marked in red, which includes Al-Hol camp and its vicinity, is considered a closed security zone.

It also identifies a designated security route, marked in green, which authorities said is allocated for transit without stopping.

On Jan. 21, Syria's Interior Ministry announced that Al-Hol camp and all security detention facilities taken over from the YPG terror group had been classified as prohibited areas.

The army deployed additional security forces in and around the camp after taking control on Jan. 20, tightening measures as a precautionary step, while calm has prevailed in the area.

Al-Hol camp is located in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria and was originally established to house people displaced by conflicts following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Earlier Friday, Syrian media reported that Damascus and the YPG reached a new ceasefire and integration agreement, providing for the phased incorporation of the group's military and administrative bodies into state institutions.