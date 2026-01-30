Middle East countries push diplomacy as US weighs options against Iran: Report

Several Middle Eastern governments are seeking to push the US and Iran into talks to prevent a possible conflict amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, according to a report Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter, said mediation efforts have so far failed to "gain traction as both sides dig in."

US President Donald Trump has received briefings on potential military options developed by the White House and the Pentagon, it said.

One option includes large-scale strikes on regime and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities, officials told the newspaper.

Other options include limited strikes on symbolic targets, cyberattacks on banks, or tighter sanctions, with room to escalate if Iran refuses to curb its nuclear activities, officials added.

The report comes as tensions have escalated in recent weeks because of nationwide protests in Iran.

Protests broke out in Tehran in late December and spread to several cities, continuing for nearly two weeks, triggered by a sharp decline in the value of the local currency and a deepening economic crisis.

Trump said a "massive armada" of American ships was moving toward Iran, alongside his demand for Tehran to "come to the table" to negotiate.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response, while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under "fair, balanced and noncoercive terms."