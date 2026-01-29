Iranian foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Friday

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will pay a visit to Türkiye on Friday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Thursday.

During the talks to take place as part of his Iranian counterpart's visit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will highlight that the relations between Türkiye and Iran, two countries with historical ties, are of key importance for regional security, stability, and prosperity.

Fidan will also emphasize Ankara's will to further develop bilateral relations through mechanisms such as the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council, which was established in 2014, the sources added.

The discussions are also expected to emphasize the importance of stepping up mutual efforts to meet the goal of increasing bilateral trade volume to $30 billion.

In this regard, Fidan will express the desire to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the realms of trade, energy, transportation, and connectivity, including border trade centers.

He is also expected to underscore that Ankara is closely following the recent developments in Iran and to emphasize that Iran's security, peace, and stability are of significant importance to Türkiye.

The Turkish foreign minister will also reiterate Ankara's opposition to military interventions against Iran and highlight the risks such a step could create regionally and globally.

Fidan will also express Türkiye's readiness to contribute to resolving the current tension through dialogue. He will also state that Ankara supports reaching a peaceful resolution regarding Tehran's nuclear program in a short time and is ready to provide assistance if needed.

Taking into account the role of the terror group PKK's Iranian branch, PKK/PJAK, in the recent developments in Iran, Fidan will highlight that the recent events show the urgent need to fully neutralize PJAK for Iran's security.

Fidan will also note that with the establishment of mechanisms involving Türkiye as part of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, Ankara prioritizes the rapid implementation of concrete measures on the ground, including the uninterrupted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid.

Fidan will also express Türkiye's support for Gaza reconstruction, which will be carried out in order to create conditions that will allow Gazans to remain in their own land and live in peace and security.

He will also stress the need for the regional countries to act with solidarity and cooperation in response to Israel's actions targeting regional stability.

He will also highlight during the talks that strengthening peace and security in Syria will contribute to regional stability.

Fidan will also emphasize the importance of the Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement in Syria to ensure the protection of the country's territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty.

The Turkish foreign minister will also stress the significance of maintaining the ceasefire in Syria to prevent any weaknesses in the transfer of the ISIS (Daesh) terrorists.





- BILATERAL TIES, MUTUAL CONTACTS

The 8th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council was held in Ankara on Jan. 24, 2024, under the co-chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Erdogan last met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sept. 1, 2025, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in China's Tianjin.

Meanwhile, Fidan made his last visit to Iran on Nov. 30, 2025, and met with Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, and his Iranian counterpart Araghchi.

Araghchi, for his part, made his last bilateral visit to Türkiye on Dec. 2, 2024. He also visited Türkiye on June 21, 2025, on the occasion of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The total trade volume between Türkiye and Iran reached about $5 billion as of November 2025, with Turkish exports to Iran at $2.75 billion and imports at $2.25 billion.





