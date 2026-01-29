New video shows Alex Pretti in confrontation with federal agents 11 days before he was killed

A newly released video shows 37-year-old Alex Pretti confronting federal immigration officers on a Minneapolis street 11 days before being fatally shot in another encounter with Customs and Border Protection agents, according to multiple media outlets on Wednesday.

Pretti, 37, an intensive care nurse, was recorded interacting with uniformed agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 13, according to the video that was posted Wednesday by the media company The News Movement.

A family representative confirmed Pretti's appearance in the video and said the family was aware of the incident, the media reports said.

Pretti can be seen yelling at federal immigration agents in the video, as well as kicking and damaging the taillight of the agents' vehicle. The circumstances leading up to the interaction are unclear.

The video shows an agent exiting the vehicle, grabbing Pretti, and tackling him to the ground as bystanders scream, "Stop! Stop!" Meanwhile, other uniformed agents appear to deploy gas or smoke toward the crowd.

At least three agents struggle to hold Pretti down, but he manages to get away and rushes toward nearby people. At one point, a gun can be seen tucked into the back of his waistband, though he does not appear to reach for it during the clip.

Homeland Security Investigations is examining the video, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson stated.

The Pretti shooting was the second fatal shooting of a US citizen by federal agents in Minneapolis this month, heightening tensions as local and state leaders demand independent investigations and question federal cooperation with authorities.





