ECOWAS lifts all sanctions against Guinea

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Wednesday lifted all remaining sanctions imposed on Guinea in the wake of a 2021 military coup, according to a statement.

The decision of the bloc's Authority of Heads of State and Government came after a summit in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown.

The bloc noted that a presidential election held last December in the country and the legal transfer of power to the elected government of President Mamadi Doumbouya has "created an atmosphere conducive to the restoration of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law in Guinea."

"All sanctions taken against the Republic of Guinea in the context of facilitating the restoration of constitutional order are hereby lifted," said the statement, which was signed by Julius Maada Bio, the bloc's chair and president of Sierra Leone.

In 2021, ECOWAS suspended Guinea and imposed sanctions following a coup.

But the statement noted that the sanction measures "have become irrelevant" following the successful conclusion of the country's transition process.

The decision marks the full reintegration of the West African country into community decision-making organs.

ECOWAS urged the government to intensify efforts aimed at consolidating democracy, good governance and the rule of law.





