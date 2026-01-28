Iran says no negotiations ‘under threats’ as US military buildup grows

Iran's foreign minister said Wednesday that diplomacy cannot succeed under military pressure and "threats," as US President Donald Trump ramped up hints of launching a military strike against Tehran.

"Our position is exactly this: exercising diplomacy through military threats cannot be effective or useful," Abbas Araghchi said in statements carried by the state news agency IRNA.

"If they want negotiations to take shape, they must certainly abandon threats, excessive demands, and the raising of irrational issues."

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that another "armada" is floating toward Iran, saying that Tehran is seeking a diplomatic solution with Washington.

Araghchi said that negotiations have their own principles, insisting they must be conducted "from an equal footing, based on mutual respect and for mutual benefit."

"That one side seeks to achieve its objectives through force is unacceptable," he said. "That is not diplomacy."

"Negotiations under threat do not add up," Araghchi said. "Talks can only take place when threats and excessive demands are set aside."

The top diplomat said that contacts are underway with regional countries to prevent a potential war in the region.

"Our contacts with them continue regularly and continuously," he said. "Their ambassadors here are in direct contact with the Foreign Ministry. I am in contact with ministers; last night I spoke with Qatar's foreign minister."

Araghchi said that there is a broad regional understanding that any military threat "would destabilize the entire Middle East, particularly given the nature of the US presence in the region."

"This shared understanding exists across the region," he said. "The region is completely against military threats, and everyone believes that instability would lead to major challenges for the region. Therefore, regional countries oppose this."

For his part, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said there are "no negotiations ongoing" between Tehran and Washington, despite an exchange of messages.

"At present, there are no negotiations with the United States, but messages are being exchanged," he said.

"Even if Tehran and Washington sit at the negotiating table, this does not mean Iran will reduce its readiness for any potential war," he said.

"Our priority is not negotiating with the US, but getting prepared to defend our country."

Tensions escalated between Tehran and Washington following anti-government protests in Iran, with the US administration saying all options, including military action, remain on the table in dealing with Tehran.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.