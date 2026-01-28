Syria moves to grant citizenship to Kurds under new presidential decree

Syria's Interior Ministry on Wednesday ordered the immediate implementation of a new decree granting Syrian citizenship to Syrians of Kurdish origin, including those who were previously unregistered as stateless, and ensuring full equality in rights and obligations.

Interior Minister Anas Khattab issued a decision to put into force Decree No. 13 of 2026, which applies to Kurds residing in Syria and explicitly includes people listed as stateless, according to Alikhbariah TV.

Under the decision, all laws and exceptional measures resulting from the 1962 general census in the northeastern Hasakah province are annulled, and Syrian citizenship will be granted to all citizens of Kurdish origin living in Syria, including those previously registered as stateless, with full equality in rights and duties.

Relevant ministries and authorities are assigned the task of issuing the necessary implementing instructions to enforce the decree, each within its mandate, the decision read.

The ministry called on concerned bodies to begin immediately drafting the executive instructions required to carry out the decree, emphasizing the need to simplify procedures for Kurdish citizens as much as possible.

The ministry set Feb. 5, 2026, as the deadline for finalizing the measures.

On Jan. 17, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a special decree affirming that Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the nation and guaranteeing their cultural, linguistic, and civil rights.

It commits the state to protecting cultural and linguistic diversity and safeguarding Kurds' rights to preserve their heritage and art, along with developing their mother tongue within the framework of national sovereignty.

Under the decree, the Kurdish language is recognized as "a national language." Teaching Kurdish will be permitted in public and private schools in areas with a significant Kurdish population, either as an optional subject or through cultural and educational activities.

The measure also repeals all exceptional laws and procedures stemming from the 1962 census in Hasakah province and grants Syrian citizenship to all residents of Kurdish origin living in Syria, including those previously registered as stateless, ensuring full equality in rights and duties.

In a symbolic move, the decree designates the March 21 Nowruz Festival a paid official holiday nationwide, describing it as a national celebration of spring and social cohesion.

It further directs state media and educational institutions to adopt an inclusive national discourse, explicitly prohibiting discrimination or exclusion on ethnic or linguistic grounds. Incitement to ethnic strife will be punishable under existing law, the decree says.