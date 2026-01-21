YPG/SDF terror group carries out drone attack in Syria’s Hasakah province

Seven civilians were killed when the YPG/SDF terrorist group violated a ceasefire with the Syrian government and carried out a kamikaze drone attack in northeastern Hasakah province, local sources said Tuesday.
They said YPG/SDF terrorists targeted a horse farm in the Al-Nashwa neighborhood.
Many others were injured in the attack, including women and children, the sources added.
The Syrian presidency said Tuesday that it had reached an understanding with the YPG/SDF, granting the group a four-day period to work out a roadmap for the practical integration of Hasakah, during which a ceasefire would remain in place.
In a statement, the YPG/SDF said it was fully committed to the ceasefire.