YPG/SDF terror group carries out drone attack in Syria’s Hasakah province

Seven civilians were killed when the YPG/SDF terrorist group violated a ceasefire with the Syrian government and carried out a kamikaze drone attack in northeastern Hasakah province, local sources said Tuesday.

They said YPG/SDF terrorists targeted a horse farm in the Al-Nashwa neighborhood.

Many others were injured in the attack, including women and children, the sources added.

The Syrian presidency said Tuesday that it had reached an understanding with the YPG/SDF, granting the group a four-day period to work out a roadmap for the practical integration of Hasakah, during which a ceasefire would remain in place.

In a statement, the YPG/SDF said it was fully committed to the ceasefire.



