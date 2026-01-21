Syria declares al-Hol camp, prisons taken from SDF ‘restricted security areas’

Syria's Interior Ministry on Wednesday declared al-Hol camp in the northeastern Hasakah province and security prisons taken from the SDF group as "restricted security areas."

"These areas are currently being secured, and efforts are underway to search for the remaining escapees from ISIS (Daesh) prisoners, and complete the collection of necessary data to control the security situation in al-Hol camp and other such centers," the ministry said in a statement.

"Approaching these areas puts violators under penalty of legal accountability and prosecution," it warned.





