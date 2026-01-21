 Contact Us
News Middle East Syria declares al-Hol camp, prisons taken from SDF ‘restricted security areas’

Syria declares al-Hol camp, prisons taken from SDF ‘restricted security areas’

Syria’s Interior Ministry declared al-Hol camp and former SDF-run prisons in Hasakah as restricted security areas, warning of legal action as forces search for escaped ISIS prisoners and tighten security controls.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published January 21,2026
Subscribe
SYRIA DECLARES AL-HOL CAMP, PRISONS TAKEN FROM SDF ‘RESTRICTED SECURITY AREAS’

Syria's Interior Ministry on Wednesday declared al-Hol camp in the northeastern Hasakah province and security prisons taken from the SDF group as "restricted security areas."

"These areas are currently being secured, and efforts are underway to search for the remaining escapees from ISIS (Daesh) prisoners, and complete the collection of necessary data to control the security situation in al-Hol camp and other such centers," the ministry said in a statement.

"Approaching these areas puts violators under penalty of legal accountability and prosecution," it warned.