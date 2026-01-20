Clashes ease in Hasakah, Ayn al-Arab under Syria-YPG ceasefire deal

Under the Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement reached between the Syrian government and the YPG terrorist organization, clashes that began yesterday around Hasakah province and in the southern areas of Ayn al-Arab during the Syrian army's advance east of the Euphrates River came to a halt by early morning.

Syrian army units are currently deployed at four locations around Hasakah province, including one at the immediate entrance to the city center. In the southern parts of Ayn al-Arab, army forces are positioned along the line at the entrance to the town of Sarrin.

Clashes that continued intermittently overnight in both regions largely subsided by morning. Similarly, fighting between the organization and elements of the former regime occupying the Aktan Prison north of Raqqa city center and Syrian army forces seeking to take control of the site also gave way to calm.

The Syrian army continues to send reinforcements to both regions.

The Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement reached on January 18 between Damascus and the YPG предусматриes the integration of all civilian institutions in YPG-held Hasakah province into Syrian state institutions and administrative structures.

The agreement also includes provisions for the withdrawal of heavy military assets from the Ayn al-Arab area, the establishment of a security force composed of local residents, and the creation of a local police force administratively affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior.