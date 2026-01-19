Saudi Arabia welcomes Syria ceasefire, SDF integration

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa signs an agreement at the Presidential Palace in Damascus on January 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Saudi Arabia welcomed a ceasefire agreement and the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into all civilian and military institutions of the Syrian state, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

In a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency, the ministry said: "The kingdom welcomes the ceasefire agreement and the integration of the SDF, with all their civilian and military institutions, into the Syrian state."

The ministry also "praised" the efforts made by the US in reaching the agreement, the agency added.

The statement noted: "We hope the agreement will help strengthen security and stability, build state institutions and apply the rule of law in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people for development and prosperity," the agency continued.

The kingdom reaffirmed its full support for efforts by the Syrian government to enhance civil peace and preserve Syria's sovereignty and territorial unity, the statement added.

On Sunday evening, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced a ceasefire and an agreement for the full integration of the SDF into state institutions.

The announcement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, through which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the SDF of earlier agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year ago.