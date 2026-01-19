Aleppo deputy governor Abdulrahman Salameh appointed as Raqqa governor

Civilians celebrate as government forces enter Raqqa city following the withdrawal of Syrian Democratic Forces, in Raqqa, Syria, January 18, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Syrian authorities on Monday appointed Aleppo Deputy Governor Abdulrahman Salameh as a new governor of Raqqa province in northern Syria following a ceasefire and integration agreement between the government and the SDF group.

Writing on the US social media company X, Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib congratulated Salameh on assuming the post and wished him success in his new role.

He expressed hope that Salameh's appointment would help bring greater stability and progress to Raqqa and its residents.

On Sunday evening, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced a ceasefire and full integration agreement of the SDF into state institutions.

The announcement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, through which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the SDF of earlier agreements signed with Damascus about a year ago.