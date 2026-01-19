Afghan guard killed, 2 Chinese injured in Kabul blast: Report

One Afghan security guard was killed, and two Chinese nationals were injured after a blast took place in a restaurant in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, Chinese state media reported.

According to the Global Times, after the explosion struck the restaurant in central Kabul on Monday afternoon, the injured were taken to the hospital.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zahran confirmed the explosion in a statement through US social media company X, with no details on its nature.

Meanwhile, the Kabul-based Tolo News reported that several civilians died as a result of an explosion that occurred in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul.





