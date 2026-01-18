Syrian president set to meet US envoy in Damascus amid escalation with SDF

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is set to meet with the US envoy Tom Barrack on Sunday in the capital Damascus, the presidency said, amid escalation with the YPG/SDF terror group on both sides of the Euphrates River.

A presidency statement on Telegram said the meeting will take place at the People's Palace in Damascus.

No details were given about the content of the discussions.

The meeting comes as clashes continued between the Syrian Army and Arab tribes on one side and the YPG/SDF terror group in eastern and northeastern Syria.