Syrian forces begin entering Raqqa city following ceasefire deal with SDF

Forces of Syria's Interior Ministry began entering the northeastern city of Raqqa on Sunday evening to prepare for an organized deployment across all neighborhoods, following a ceasefire and integration agreement between the government and the SDF.

A ministry statement said security forces started moving into Raqqa as part of a comprehensive plan to impose security and stability and safeguard citizens and public and private property.

The step falls within its ongoing efforts to stabilize security conditions across Syrian cities and regions and ensure a safe environment for residents, the statement added.

The deployment follows a ceasefire and full integration agreement announced by President Ahmad al-Sharaa between the Syrian government and the SDF, after weeks of heightened military tensions in northern and eastern Syria.

Under the deal, the SDF will withdraw its military formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian state.

The agreement also provides for the integration of SDF military and security personnel into the Syrian ministries of defense and interior following individual security vetting, as well as the transfer of border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions to government control.

The deal follows a military operation launched by the Syrian Army that resulted in the recapture of large areas in eastern and northeastern Syria, after repeated violations by the SDF of agreements signed with the government about a year ago and its failure to implement their provisions.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.