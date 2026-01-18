Jordan’s king invited by Trump to join Gaza Board of Peace

Jordan's King Abdullah II has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the Gaza Board of Peace, the country's foreign ministry said Sunday.

A ministry statement said the king received the invitation "to join the Board of Peace, and the related documents are currently being reviewed in accordance with internal legal procedures."

"Jordan values President Trump's leadership role in reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, launching the comprehensive peace plan, and the efforts he is making to achieve security, stability, and peace," it added.

Dr. Ali Shaath officially began his duties as head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) on Sunday, saying his first act was adopting and signing the committee's mission statement.

On Friday, the White House announced members of the Gaza committee that will oversee the transition of power in the enclave, as part of President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end Israel's genocidal war on the territory.

Shaath is a former Palestinian deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority.

The White House statement said a Gaza Executive Board was also announced to support governance and services, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner; former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair; United Arab Emirates Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy, veteran Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi and Egypt's intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, among others.

Witkoff announced on Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction.

The first phase of the deal took effect on Oct. 10, halting Israel's brutal war that has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others.