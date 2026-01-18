Iran ‘pleased’ with evacuation of US forces from Ain al-Asad base in Iraq

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said Tehran is "pleased" with the evacuation of American forces from the Ain al-Asad Air base in western Iraq.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussain in Tehran after delegation-level talks, Araghchi said the handover of the base to Iraqi forces is a sign of "the strengthening of independence, stability, and political sovereignty in Iraq."

The Iraqi government on Saturday confirmed the complete withdrawal of US forces from the base in Al-Anbar governorate and its transfer to the Iraqi security forces under a bilateral agreement between the two countries signed in September 2024.

The base was attacked by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in January 2020, days after the assassination of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and some of his associates in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Sunday's visit by the Iraqi foreign minister to Tehran follows general elections in the Arab country, with various political factions currently engaged in negotiations to form the next government.

Iran wants "a stable and independent" Iraq with a "strong" government," Araghchi said, adding that the country possesses "all the necessary capacities" to achieve that and to help maintain peace and stability in the region.

BORDER SECURITY



The Iranian minister said relations between Tehran and Baghdad are strengthening, citing the tens of thousands of Iraqi students studying in Iranian universities, and seven million Iranians and Iraqis who travel to each country as pilgrims and tourists.

The two officials also discussed common economic issues, with Araghchi emphasizing the necessity of expanding trade and economic exchanges between the two countries and noting that there are still opportunities for expansion of bilateral trade.

The issue of border security also figured in discussions between the two ministers.

Araghchi said the joint border between Iran and Iraq has turned into a "border of friendship and cooperation" in economic, social, and political fields. He added that the two sides are working to reach a "comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement."

"Iraq's regional weight and role are on an upward trajectory. Our Iraqi friends have demonstrated that, through increased political and diplomatic capacity, they can play a positive role in promoting dialogue, bridging positions, interaction, and resolving existing obstacles in regional relations."

"We are also prepared to cooperate and synergize in this regard and work together with our Iraqi friends," Araghchi said.

For his part, the Iraqi foreign minister said the exchange of views between Iran and Iraq is of "great importance," emphasizing the principle of "indivisible regional security." He noted that the stability of each country ensures the security of its neighbors.

Hussein emphasized the need for non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, with the two countries agreeing to continue consultations to address regional challenges.

He said the formation of a strong government in Baghdad is a "strategic necessity" to address the economic challenges within Iraq and the region.