The Syrian Army announced full control of Deir Hafir city east of Aleppo after the YPG/SDF withdrawal, and is now securing the area & moving towards Maskanah and Dibsi Afnan.

Published January 17,2026
SYRIAN ARMY ANNOUNCES FULL CONTROL OF EASTERN ALEPPO’S

The Syrian Army on Saturday announced that it has taken full control of the city of Deir Hafir east of Aleppo, following the withdrawal of the YPG/SDF terror group toward the east of the Euphrates.

The Army's Operations Command told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA): "We announce the full establishment of our military control over the city of Deir Hafir in the eastern Aleppo countryside."

It added that army forces are working to secure the city and clear it of landmines and war remnants.

The command noted that forces have now begun moving toward the neighboring areas of Maskanah and Dibsi Afnan, west of the Euphrates.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian army announced that its forces had begun entering areas west of the Euphrates, starting with Deir Hafir.