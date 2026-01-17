Iranian envoy terms public demands 'legitimate,' claims security stable

The Iranian ambassador to Tunisia said the demand for a "humane life is legitimate," claiming that security in Iran, particularly in Tehran, is currently stable.

"The government is determined to solve economic problems and improve conditions through dialogue," Mir Masoud Hosseinian said at a news conference at his residence in Tunis.

Hosseinian noted that despite sanctions against Iran and high inflation, the administration aims to improve the economic situation through reforms and decision packages.

He asserted that the security situation is under control following recent protests triggered by deteriorating living conditions.

The ambassador said dialogue with civil and political society is the most effective path to meet public expectations, strengthen development and secure the basic needs of citizens.

Addressing the unrest, Hosseinian blamed external interference for exacerbating the situation, emphasizing that statements by certain foreign officials and politicians encouraged civil disobedience and violence under the pretext of defending the right to peaceful demonstration.

He described the interventions as "externally sourced" attempts to fund groups aimed at creating chaos and targeting the regime.

The demonstrations began Dec. 28, sparked by the rapid devaluation of the local currency and deepening economic hardships, spreading nationwide after starting in Tehran's Grand Bazaar.

While officials have not released casualty figures, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) claims that more than 2,600 people have died and nearly 20,000 detained.