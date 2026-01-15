UN chief slams Israeli forces' 'unlawful entry' into UNRWA health center in East Jerusalem

The UN chief on Thursday "strongly" condemned Israel's actions in occupied East Jerusalem after what he described as an "unlawful entry" into a UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) facility and a move to shut down a key health center.

"The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) strongly condemns the Israeli authorities' unlawful entry on Jan. 12 into a United Nations property in occupied East Jerusalem, the UNRWA Jerusalem Health Centre, and the order of its temporary closure," his spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

The statement noted that Guterres is "also deeply concerned that UNRWA has been informed that utility providers will soon cease supplying electricity and water services to multiple UNRWA facilities in occupied East Jerusalem."

Recalling Israel's obligations under international law, Haq further stated that Guterres "deeply regrets that the Israeli authorities have continued to take further action inconsistent with its obligations under international law, including the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations."

Following a law approved by the Knesset on Dec. 31, 2025, Palestinian authorities reported that the Israeli government on Tuesday began ordering the cutoff of electricity and water to buildings operated by the UNRWA in occupied East Jerusalem.

In 2024, the Knesset passed legislation banning the UN agency's activities in Israel, citing allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, events, claims the agency has denied.

The UN has said UNRWA adheres to strict neutrality standards.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.