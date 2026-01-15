Israeli attacks kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violations

Rubble lies at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in the central Gaza Strip, January 9, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Israeli army killed at least seven Palestinians, including a child, and wounded others on Thursday in airstrikes and gunfire that targeted multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, in the latest violation of last year's ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

Israeli warplanes struck a home in the central city of Deir al-Balah with two missiles, killing four Palestinians, including a child, the sources told Anadolu.

A large number of people were wounded in the strike and taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the sources said, warning the death toll could rise.

The targeted area lies outside Israeli control under the ceasefire in effect since October 2025, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Israeli forces also killed two Palestinians in the same city after targeting the courtyard of their home, medical sources said.

Emergency teams at Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital also recovered the body of a Palestinian man from the Al-Alam junction in the Mawasi area of Rafah, the sources said.

According to the sources, gunshot wounds were visible on his body.

The attacks came shortly after a Palestinian girl was wounded by Israeli gunfire in areas from where Israeli forces had withdrawn in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza under the ceasefire arrangements.

Israeli forces also carried out artillery and air attacks on several areas across the Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

Israeli troops continue to control the southern and eastern buffer zones of the enclave and large parts of northern Gaza, maintaining control over nearly 50% of the territory.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the Oct. 10 ceasefire that halted Israel's brutal war that has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,300 others since October 2023.

At least 451 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,200 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel has also refused to reopen Gaza's crossings despite a UN Security Council resolution adopted in November 2025 calling for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in the enclave, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and the reconstruction of the territory.



















