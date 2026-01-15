FRANCE WELCOMES TRANSITION TO PHASE 2 OF TRUMPS GAZA PLAN

France on Thursday welcomed the US announcement of the transition to phase two of the Gaza plan, saying it should allow a move "from a ceasefire to a lasting peace."

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said the step was taken "in accordance with (UN) Security Council Resolution 2803" and comes "one hundred days after the announcement of the ceasefire," a period during which "considerable humanitarian needs remained insufficiently addressed."

France expressed "its gratitude to the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, whose efforts have made this decisive step possible," and called on "all stakeholders to fully comply with their commitments" and to "refrain from any action that could jeopardize its implementation."

Paris also welcomed the creation of a technocratic Palestinian body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), describing it as "a first step in implementing the peace plan and in ensuring Palestinian ownership of this new phase."

"The committee must now convene quickly, deploy to Gaza, and begin addressing the urgent needs of the population as soon as possible," the statement said, adding that this should be done "with the support of the Palestinian Authority and the entire international community."

"France intends to participate fully in this effort," it added.

According to the statement, the formation of the committee "should also pave the way for the disarmament of Hamas and the return of a reformed Palestinian Authority to Gaza," in order to "restore a credible political horizon for the realization of a Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel."

France said it "remains committed" and "will contribute to the implementation of the next steps of the peace plan in conjunction with its partners."