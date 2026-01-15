Canadian citizen dies in Iran amid nationwide unrest

A Canadian national has died in Iran during anti-government protests that swept the country in recent weeks, Ottawa confirmed Thursday.

"I have just learned that a Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities," Foreign Minister Anita Anand said on US social media company X, adding that Canada's "consular officials are in contact with the victim's family in Canada."

"Peaceful protests by the Iranian people - asking that their voices be heard in the face of the Iranian regime's repression and ongoing human rights violations - has led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life," she said, calling for an end to the "violence."

Anand's statement comes amid rising regional and domestic tensions, including anti-government protests in Iran and mounting international scrutiny.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to back protesters in Iran, where a crackdown by authorities is said to have resulted in thousands of casualties.

Foreign ministers of the G7, which inclues Canada, have also condemned the "deliberate use of violence" against protesters, urging authorities to show restraint and respect human rights, while warning of possible additional measures.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have accused the US and Israel of backing unrest and terrorism linked to the protests.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, while rights groups report thousands killed and injured since protests began in late December.