Iran warns public not to listen to exile channel Iran International

Iran's judiciary on Wednesday warned the public against cooperating with Iran International, an exile broadcaster based in London that authorities have said spreads disinformation about the Islamic Republic on behalf of the Saudi government.



Any cooperation, interaction and exchange of information with the Persian-language channel is prohibited, the Prosecutor General's Office said, according to a report by the state controlled Iranian broadcaster.



Iran has designated the company behind the broadcaster as a terrorist organization. The broadcaster has no reporters on the ground but relies on tips it receives from inside the country and has reported extensively on the latest protest wave.



In 2018 the Guardian newspaper reported that Iran International was financed indirectly through Saudi connections. The media company rejected the report.



Despite an internet shutdown, many people in the country can receive the channel via TV satellites. Unlike state television programmes, which are subject to heavy censorship, Iran International reports extensively on the protest wave, including with many tips the channel receives from inside the country.

