Iran eases communication blockade, allowing international calls amid protests

A woman holds up a sign, as demonstrators and activists march towards Downing Street during a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, in London, Britain, January 11, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The Iranian government restored international calling services on Tuesday after days of protests across the country, while local and international internet access remains blocked.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Iranians can now make calls abroad via their mobile phones.

Both international calls and internet services were shut down on Thursday evening by the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology upon orders from the country's top security body.

The move came as anti-government protests swept Tehran and several cities across the country over deteriorating economic conditions and the record depreciation of the national currency, the rial.

Iranian government officials have accused the United States and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism."

There is no official estimate of the total number of fatalities. However, reports citing the semi-official Tasnim News Agency on Monday put the death toll among security personnel at 109.

The total number of deaths, including those of protesters, remains unknown. However, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached at least 646, including both security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.

Despite restoring international calling services, the communications blackout continued in Iran until Tuesday, with the authorities maintaining the internet blockade.

On Monday evening, Iran's cyberspace authority said the internet ban would remain in place until officials determined that full security had been restored.

"The time to return to normal conditions will be announced in the future, and authorities must certainly brief us on security considerations," Mohammad Amin Aqamiri, president of Iran's National Center for Cyberspace, said in comments carried by the state news agency IRNA.

The partial easing of the communications blockade comes as protests have gradually subsided following the arrest of large numbers of demonstrators over the past few days, according to local media reports.