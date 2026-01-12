UK to develop new tactical ballistic missiles for Ukraine

Britain said it will develop new tactical ballistic missiles to boost Ukraine's defense as part of stepping up support for the country in 2026.

Under Project Nightfall, the UK has launched a competition to rapidly develop ground-launched ballistic missiles for Ukraine that could carry a 200kg (440 pounds) warhead over a range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles), the Defense Ministry said in a statement late Sunday.

The initiative aims to boost the UK's defense industry, supporting innovation and growth as well as stepping up support for Ukraine into 2026 amid its war with Russia.

"Nightfall missiles will be capable of being launched from a range of vehicles, firing multiple missiles in quick succession and withdrawing within minutes-allowing Ukrainian forces to hit key military targets before Russian forces can respond," the ministry said.

The program, with a maximum price of £800,000 ($1 million) per missile, is intended to provide Ukraine with a "powerful, cost-effective long-range strike option with minimal foreign export controls."

Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of "seriously escalating" the war instead of "seriously negotiating a peace," Defense Secretary John Healey said he was close enough to hear the air raid sirens around Lviv on his journey to Kyiv last week.

"... We are determined to put leading edge weapons into the hands of Ukrainians as they fight back," he said in the statement.

Luke Pollard, the minister for defense readiness and industry, said a secure Europe needs a strong Ukraine, and these new long-range British missiles "will keep Ukraine in the fight."

"The project aims for three industry teams to each be awarded a £9 million ($12 million) development contract to design, develop and deliver their first three missiles within 12 months for test firings," he added.





