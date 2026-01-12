3 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

Three Palestinians were killed and a fourth was injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, marking a new violation of last year's ceasefire deal, medical sources said.

The deaths occurred after an Israeli quadcopter drone struck the victims in the al-Balad area of in Khan Younis, the sources told Anadolu.

According to the sources, a Palestinian woman was also wounded by Israeli gunfire in the al-Batn al-Sameen area of Khan Younis, adding that both locations fall within zones from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the ceasefire arrangement.

The attacks came after Israeli army forces carried out airstrikes and gunfire across several parts of the Gaza Strip early Monday.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has left the enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing 442 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,200 others, according to the Health Ministry.





