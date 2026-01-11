Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: Media

At least 109 Iranian security members were killed during unrest sweeping several parts of the country over the past few days, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel reported Sunday, citing Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

The outlet did not specify how many protesters were killed.

Iran has been rocked by anti-government protests since Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, fueled by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several cities.

There are no official estimates on casualties, but the US-based rights group HRANA put the toll at 116, with more than 2,600 detained.

A Tehran doctor, however, told Time magazine on condition of anonymity that six hospitals in the capital recorded "at least 217 protester deaths, most by live ammunition."





