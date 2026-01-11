Swedish premier criticizes US over Venezuela, Greenland

Sweden's prime minister on Sunday said the recent US military attack on Venezuela violated international law and risked encouraging other countries to act the same way.

Speaking to a defense conference, Ulf Kristersson also criticized what he described as the US' "threatening rhetoric" towards Denmark and its semi-autonomous territory of Greenland.

He warned that the rules-based world order is under greater strain than at any time in recent decades.

"It is dangerous in several ways. The risk of major conflicts increases, but also the risk that smaller nations will be sacrificed along the way. For a country like Sweden, this is particularly serious," he said.

He reiterated his country's support for Denmark and Greenland, stressing that Denmark has been a loyal ally of the US and should be met with gratitude rather than threats.

He pointed to Denmark's military contributions alongside the US, noting that more than 50 Danish soldiers paid the ultimate price for that loyalty in Afghanistan and Iraq.

With global instability continuing, Kristersson said Sweden must focus on its own preparedness.

"Take it seriously, but don't panic. We shouldn't be afraid, but we should be prepared," he said.

On Jan. 3, the US carried out a military operation in Venezuela to capture and take away President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. US President Donald Trump said his administration would "run" Venezuela and its oil assets during a transition period.

In the aftermath of the operation in Venezuela, Trump expanded his threatening rhetoric to include Greenland, a territory he also targeted in his first term.

On Friday, the leaders of Greenland's political parties reiterated their opposition to joining the US, saying: "We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders."

Speaking on Friday, Trump said: "We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."

He added, again refusing to rule out a military option: "I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don't do it the easy way, we will do it the hard way."

Trump's comments have drawn widespread condemnation, with European countries in particular warning that such a move could mean the end of NATO.