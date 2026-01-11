Last group of YPG/SDF in Aleppo begins to leave Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood: Report

The evacuation of the last group of members from the YPG/SDF terror organization from Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood has begun, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Saturday.

SANA said after accepting the evacuation, the YPG/SDF militants were placed in a convoy of buses and ambulances.

Another group of YPG/SDG militants stationed at the Yasin Hospital in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood was later evacuated to the same area.

Syria's state television, citing security sources, said the groups are the last YPG/SDF militants to leave Aleppo.

The Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods have now been cleared of YPG/SDF elements and are under control of the Syrian Army, it said.

The town of Tabqa, where the militants are to be taken, is located on the western bank of the Euphrates River in an area under YPG/SDF control.

The army had announced that all military operations in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood were halted as of 3 pm local time Friday.

The YPG/SDF has shelled residential neighborhoods, civilian facilities and Syrian Army positions in Aleppo since Tuesday.

The attacks have killed 23 people and wounded more than 100, and triggered the displacement of 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts.





