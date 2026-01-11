Ceasefire violations continue as Israeli forces strike Gaza by air and sea

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes, artillery shelling and naval fire across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, in continued violations of a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, according to witnesses.

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike southwest of the southern city of Rafah, while another aerial attack targeted areas east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, witnesses said.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern parts of Gaza City, including the Tuffah and Zeitoun neighborhoods, accompanied by gunfire from military vehicles positioned nearby, they added.

In northern Gaza, Israeli aircraft carried out airstrikes and demolition operations targeting buildings east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, alongside artillery fire, according to local sources.

The areas struck in the north and east of the enclave remain under Israeli military control under the ceasefire arrangement.

Israeli naval vessels also fired several shells toward coastal areas in northern Gaza, locations from which Israeli forces had withdrawn under the truce, witnesses added.

No casualties were reported from the latest attacks.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that has left the Gaza Strip in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli attacks continued, killing 425 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.



