Israeli warplanes launch heavy airstrikes across southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of heavy airstrikes across several areas in southern Lebanon on Friday, Lebanese state media reported.

Lebanon's National News Agency said the Israeli air force launched intensive strikes targeting areas between the towns of Kfar Fila and Ain Qana in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, as well as nearby areas in southern Lebanon.

The agency added that additional airstrikes hit locations between the towns of Rihan and Sajd in the Jezzine district.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it was "currently attacking Hezbollah targets in several areas of southern Lebanon," claiming the strikes targeted infrastructure belonging to the group.

The army claimed that the airstrikes hit weapons depots and facilities used by Hezbollah to rebuild its military capabilities and rearm, according to its statement.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claims.

In recent weeks, Israeli media reported that the army has completed preparations for a potential large-scale attack against Hezbollah positions if the Lebanese government and army fail to dismantle the group's weapons before the end of 2025.

Lebanon and Israel have observed a ceasefire since November 2024 that ended more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.